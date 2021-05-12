These are the first images of Toronto's new Park Hyatt apartments

Toronto's Park Hyatt Hotel has been undergoing massive renos for the last three years.

Among those changes by Oxford Properties has been the transformation of its 17-storey south tower into Two Avenue Road, a luxury rental apartment building that will take its first residents as early as July.

The interior of the 85-year-old tower has been completely gutted and renovated into a tower designed by Studio Munge and KPMB Architects.

It will contain 65 new residential units, including five penthouses, with new elevators and a 2,100-square-foot gym.

Listings for the suites have now been released. One-bedrooms will start at $4,275/month, two-bedroom units start at $7,025/month.

According to Two Avenue's website, the building will have carpets "inspired by Canadian topography" and marble wall sconces.

The high-ceilinged lobby will have a reception desk that's attended 24 hours.

Residents will have direct access to several restaurants, including Morton's The Steakhouse and a restaurant that they're suggesting will be run by a celebrity chef.

Two Avenue will also be running "curated resident events."And of course it wouldn't be luxury without paid valet services available.

On top of their own amenities, residents will also have access to the Park Hyatt's newly renovated features for extra fees.

That includes the 8,000-square-foot Stillwater Spa with 13 treatment rooms or the new 14,000-square-foot event space, that comes with its own ballroom. Both buildings will be connected by a podium.

The Park Hyatt's famous 17th-floor Roof Lounge will be revived with its bar and expanded patio space.