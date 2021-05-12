Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
two avenue road toronto

These are the first images of Toronto's new Park Hyatt apartments

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Park Hyatt Hotel has been undergoing massive renos for the last three years.

Among those changes by Oxford Properties has been the transformation of its 17-storey south tower into Two Avenue Road, a luxury rental apartment building that will take its first residents as early as July. 

two avenue road torontoThe interior of the 85-year-old tower has been completely gutted and renovated into a tower designed by Studio Munge and KPMB Architects.

It will contain 65 new residential units, including five penthouses, with new elevators and a 2,100-square-foot gym. 

two avenue road torontoUnits come with Miele appliances and other smart features.

Listings for the suites have now been released. One-bedrooms will start at $4,275/month, two-bedroom units start at $7,025/month.

According to Two Avenue's website,  the building will have carpets "inspired by Canadian topography" and marble wall sconces. 

two avenue road torontoThe building offers one- and two-bedrooms. 

The high-ceilinged lobby will have a reception desk that's attended 24 hours.

two avenue road toronto

One-bedrooms start at $4,275 per month.

Residents will have direct access to several restaurants, including Morton's The Steakhouse and a restaurant that they're suggesting will be run by a celebrity chef. 

two avenue road toronto

Residents will have access to various hotel amenities next door, at extra cost.

Two Avenue will also be running "curated resident events."And of course it wouldn't be luxury without paid valet services available.

two avenue road toronto

Park Hyatt's famous 17th-floor bar will reopen with extended patio space.

On top of their own amenities, residents will also have access to the Park Hyatt's newly renovated features for extra fees.

That includes the 8,000-square-foot Stillwater Spa with 13 treatment rooms or the new 14,000-square-foot event space, that comes with its own ballroom. Both buildings will be connected by a podium. 

two avenue road toronto

The north and south buildings will be connected by a second-floor walkway. 

The Park Hyatt's famous 17th-floor Roof Lounge will be revived with its bar and expanded patio space.

Lead photo by

Two Avenue Road

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto is getting a breathtaking new wood building next to a ravine

Here are the GTA regions where rent prices are falling the fastest

These are the first images of Toronto's new Park Hyatt apartments

Toronto rent prices now rising in most neighbourhoods but there are some exceptions

The average house in Toronto is going to cost $275K more in two years

This big lake house two hours north of Toronto is selling for less than $500K

This $8.9 million Toronto condo comes with views of the CN Tower and an infinity pool

Brad Lamb wants to replace Toronto's famous auto repair shop with a flatiron building