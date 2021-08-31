Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
halloween haunt wonderland

Canada's Wonderland is transforming into a haunted amusement park at night

Halloween is approaching quickly this year which means the return of pumpkin patches, haunted houses, haunted walks, and the return of Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland.

The Canadian theme park is being transformed into a haunted amusement park filled with Halloween attractions including more than 500 monsters, scare zones, street performers, live music, thrilling night rides, and live shows.

Halloween Haunt is not for the faint of heart. It will definitely scare even the toughest of people.

Due to restrictions, all indoor mazes from previous years will be transformed into new outdoor experiences. 

A list of haunted attractions, with more to be announced, can be found on Canada's Wonderland blog.

All tickets and reservations must be booked online prior to entrance and can be booked online now.

Halloween Haunt is scheduled to return on selected nights from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31.

