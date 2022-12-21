40 restaurants open on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2022 are actually quite plentiful, and some of them might even surprise you. Comfort yourself with dependable Chinese fare, or opt for something unexpected.

Here's a round-up of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.

This fancy Yorkville restaurant will be open from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. serving a festive three-course prix fixe menu with optional caviar add-ons.

A special holiday menu that includes options like steak tartare, lobster ravioli, truffle chicken, a seafood tower and buche de noel is being served at this Financial District restaurant on December 25.

Reservations are available between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a prix fixe Christmas menu being served on December 25 at this Riverside restaurant in The Broadview Hotel.

Drinks and food will be served at this Queen West bar that's staying open on December 25.

This Indian restaurant in Don Mills is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. It's also doing a special Christmas dinner to-go that features a whole tandoori chicken with all the traditional Christmas sides.

This restaurant near Yonge and Bloor is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and Christmas day is no exception. They'll even be serving a homemade turkey dinner.

This Thai bistro in Church Wellesley Village is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Grab some seafood, Cantonese BBQ or noodles at this Chinatown restaurant that will be open on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Day, this Pape Village coffee shop with Greek influences will open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Located on Dundas West, this diner prides itself on always being open and will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day. They will be doing their annual deep-fried turkey marathon.

Specializing in Taiwanese fusion cuisine, this restaurant near Yonge and Wellesley will be operating its regular hours on Christmas Day.

All locations of this restaurant will be serving up fried chicken during regular hours on December 25.

Grab some Indian fare at this Entertainment District restaurant that will be open on Christmas Day.

This Ossington restaurant best known for its pho will be opening at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day and closing early at 7 p.m.

Yorkdale is the only location of this casual restaurant that will be closed for Christmas Day, with all the others open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On December 25, this sushi restaurant on Queen West will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Most locations of this rice dog chain will be open on Christmas Day operating on holiday hours.

On December 25, this bagel sandwich shop on King West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This modern pub in the Entertainment District will be open on Christmas Day with long hours from 9 a.m. t0 2 a.m.

There'll be brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Festivus feast from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with both the lounge and Sky Yard staying open until 2 a.m. at this West Queen West boutique hotel.

Kosher Middle Eastern food is available from this Eglinton West restaurant that's open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Feast on some classic Chinese at this Little Tokyo restaurant that's staying open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

This Annex stalwart will be open long hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on December 25.

From noon to 9 p.m., this Annex pub will be open for Christmas Day and will offer a Christmas dinner option.

This pub in the Annex is operating with regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

This Turkish restaurant in Etobicoke is operating with regular hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

On December 25, this Scarborough restaurant on Victoria Park Ave. will be serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yorkville is home to this bar that will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Do lunch on Christmas Day at this Yonge and Dundas restaurant that's open from noon to 3 p.m.

This restaurant in North York has been around for 70 years and will be open Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Have sushi and tacos for Christmas at this restaurant in the Entertainment District that's open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on December 25.

Regular hours will stretch from the usual noon to 2:30 a.m. at this Korean restaurant in North York.

Little Italy and West Queen West locations of this fried chicken shop will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

You can get sushi from this Moss Park restaurant that's open regular hours on December 25.

Operating from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can find this Indian restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton open on Christmas Day.

From noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, you'll be able to get food from this Little Italy restaurant.

Chinatown and North York locations of this noodle-focused restaurant will be operating on regular hours for Christmas Day.

Burgers for Christmas? Yes, please. Get them at all locations of this restaurant that's open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on December 25.

Pakistani cuisine will be served during regular hours on Christmas Day at this restaurant with multiple locations.

From 11 a.m. t0 10 p.m., this Middle Eastern restaurant in North York will be open on Christmas Day.