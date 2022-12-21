Eat & Drink
40 restaurants open on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto

Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto for 2022 are actually quite plentiful, and some of them might even surprise you. Comfort yourself with dependable Chinese fare, or opt for something unexpected.

Here's a round-up of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.

Cafe Boulud

This fancy Yorkville restaurant will be open from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. serving a festive three-course prix fixe menu with optional caviar add-ons.

Louix Louis

A special holiday menu that includes options like steak tartare, lobster ravioli, truffle chicken, a seafood tower and buche de noel is being served at this Financial District restaurant on December 25.

The Civic

Reservations are available between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a prix fixe Christmas menu being served on December 25 at this Riverside restaurant in The Broadview Hotel

Drom Taberna

Drinks and food will be served at this Queen West bar that's staying open on December 25.

Mantra

This Indian restaurant in Don Mills is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. It's also doing a special Christmas dinner to-go that features a whole tandoori chicken with all the traditional Christmas sides.

Eat Indian at Mantra on Christmas Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

7 West

This restaurant near Yonge and Bloor is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and Christmas day is no exception. They'll even be serving a homemade turkey dinner.

Si Lom

This Thai bistro in Church Wellesley Village is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

House of Gourmet

Grab some seafood, Cantonese BBQ or noodles at this Chinatown restaurant that will be open on Christmas Day.

Phyllo Cafe

On Christmas Day, this Pape Village coffee shop with Greek influences will open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Lakeview Restaurant

Located on Dundas West, this diner prides itself on always being open and will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day. They will be doing their annual deep-fried turkey marathon.

Diners are always open, so head to Lakeview on December 25. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Mabu Generation Downtown

Specializing in Taiwanese fusion cuisine, this restaurant near Yonge and Wellesley will be operating its regular hours on Christmas Day.

Knockout Chicken

All locations of this restaurant will be serving up fried chicken during regular hours on December 25.

Aanch

Grab some Indian fare at this Entertainment District restaurant that will be open on Christmas Day.

Golden Turtle

This Ossington restaurant best known for its pho will be opening at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day and closing early at 7 p.m.

Cafe Landwer

Yorkdale is the only location of this casual restaurant that will be closed for Christmas Day, with all the others open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shakshuka hits the spot at Cafe Landwer. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Saku Sushi

On December 25, this sushi restaurant on Queen West will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Chung Chun Rice Dog

Most locations of this rice dog chain will be open on Christmas Day operating on holiday hours.

Simit & Chai

On December 25, this bagel sandwich shop on King West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fox on John

This modern pub in the Entertainment District will be open on Christmas Day with long hours from 9 a.m. t0 2 a.m.

Drake Hotel

There'll be brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Festivus feast from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with both the lounge and Sky Yard staying open until 2 a.m. at this West Queen West boutique hotel.

Aish Tanoor

Kosher Middle Eastern food is available from this Eglinton West restaurant that's open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The shawarma is always spinning at Aish Tanoor. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant

Feast on some classic Chinese at this Little Tokyo restaurant that's staying open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Insomnia

This Annex stalwart will be open long hours from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on December 25.

Paupers Pub

From noon to 9 p.m., this Annex pub will be open for Christmas Day and will offer a Christmas dinner option.

Madison Avenue Pub

This pub in the Annex is operating with regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Kebab 49

This Turkish restaurant in Etobicoke is operating with regular hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Rosemary & Thyme

On December 25, this Scarborough restaurant on Victoria Park Ave. will be serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

Keep it classic with breakfast at Rosemary & Thyme. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Hemingway's

Yorkville is home to this bar that will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Kyoto Katsugyu

Do lunch on Christmas Day at this Yonge and Dundas restaurant that's open from noon to 3 p.m.

Sea-Hi Chop Suey Tavern

This restaurant in North York has been around for 70 years and will be open Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Haam

Have sushi and tacos for Christmas at this restaurant in the Entertainment District that's open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on December 25.

Daldongnae

Regular hours will stretch from the usual noon to 2:30 a.m. at this Korean restaurant in North York.

PG Clucks

Little Italy and West Queen West locations of this fried chicken shop will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

J San Sushi Bar

You can get sushi from this Moss Park restaurant that's open regular hours on December 25.

Khau Gully

Operating from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can find this Indian restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton open on Christmas Day.

Dig into tandoori dishes at Khau Gully. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Brick'N'Cheese

From noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, you'll be able to get food from this Little Italy restaurant.

Yunshang Rice Noodle House

Chinatown and North York locations of this noodle-focused restaurant will be operating on regular hours for Christmas Day.

The Bullger

Burgers for Christmas? Yes, please. Get them at all locations of this restaurant that's open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on December 25.

Karahi Point

Pakistani cuisine will be served during regular hours on Christmas Day at this restaurant with multiple locations.

Lavash

From 11 a.m. t0 10 p.m., this Middle Eastern restaurant in North York will be open on Christmas Day.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at House of Gourmet
