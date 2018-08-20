The top 75 restaurants in Toronto by TTC subway station

Grab your PRESTO card and head on the TTC: with 75 stations on the system, Riding The Rocket has its benefits (culinarily speaking, specifically.) Each line has plenty of restaurants worth exploring — even the most underused stops on the TTC.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants in Toronto by TTC subway stop.

Yonge University Line

Finch

Located in the heart of Koreatown North, Ssam has juicy barbecue and bowls of cheesy fondue for dipping.

North York Centre

It’s safe to say the area around this station is bursting with new restaurants, but the experience of flame-seared sushi makes Aburi Room a worthwhile stop.

Sheppard

With a simple but stylish patio and great oyster deals, Nome reigns as one of the best places to visit when around the Sheppard-Yonge area.

York Mills

This area is big and not that great to walk around: the only destination here is the famed Auberge du Pommier, known to serve some of the finest French food in the city.

Lawrence

One of the few Latin American spots in the area, Maiz serves up some delicious arepas and big plates of churro sundaes in the heart of Lawrence Park.

Eglinton

Sushi burritos have long caught on in Toronto, and the Yonge and Eg location of Rolltation remains a popular midtown hit.

Davisville

Flaming Stove is a gem in the Davisville area for quick lunchtime specials. After years their chicken shawarma is still a local fave.

St. Clair

Holy Chuck burgers are pretty legendary, plus it’s just a few seconds from the station, which might actually be a bad thing since you’ll definitely want to walk this one off.

Summerhill

Just steps from the subway and the historic LCBO, Yeah Yeahs jazzes up the area with killer slices of pizza using 24-hour fermented dough.

Rosedale

Black Camel’s renowned sandwiches stuffed with slow-cooked beef brisket and other tender meats can be found just north of Rosedale station.

College

Head upstairs to the condo complex above the subway station and you’ll basically find yourself in Salus Fresh Foods, a spot for boxes of salads to-go.

Wellesley

You can build your own poke at Hoki Poke, with options to fill a big bowl with ingredients like fresh fish, crab salad and kimchi.

Dundas

It’s been a big upgrade since the Eaton Centre renovated its food court situation. The Urban Eatery houses a number of good chains and is just one escalator away from Dundas station.

Queen

This retail-heavy area is home to Sak’s Food Hall, where you’ll find several small food stalls and cafes for fancy eats. Spot it under Saks Fifth Avenue, across from the Eaton Centre.

King

The busy intersection right outside this station has a surprisingly spacious reprieve in the form of Beerbistro, an upscale bar with a killer beer selection and decked out poutine.

Union

You don’t even have to leave the station to reach Amano, where you’ll be served delicious portions of pasta while more is being handmade in front of you.

St. Andrew

Usually a good spot to pre-drink and eat before hitting up the rest of the Entertainment District, El Caballito has a great back patio to crush tacos.

Osgoode

Assembly Chef’s Hall is home to a variety of delicious stalls that range from tacos to pizza. There’s even a stand-up omakase here. Just walk down to Richmond for about eight minutes to access all the options.

St. Patrick

Sansotei Ramen is a Japanese soup noodle favourite. Get to this traditional restaurant for those quintessential welcome cries and delicious bowls of tonkotsu.

Queens Park

For standard Italian fare like papardelle and cheese boards, head to Mercatto, located at the northeast corner of the MaRS building.

Museum

If you’re just visiting the station, it’s likely you’re here to see none other than our beloved museum. An apt visit would be to Museum Tavern, an old-school New York-style bar directly facing the ROM.

Dupont

The original location of Live Organic Food Bar is super accessible and has the usual menu of healthy wraps and juices.

St. Clair West

Lasa by Lamesa has long been a pitstop for anyone looking for more contemporary twists on Filipino classics. It’s an easy ride from the station if you jump on the 512, otherwise just walk 10 minutes.

Eglinton West

It’s all kosher at Aish Tanoor, the Israeli-Middle Eastern spot. The Eglinton LRT construction makes this walk about 15-minutes (unless you jaywalk, not recommended) but their shawarmas are worth it.

Glencairn

Mediterranean-style home cooked foods are the speciality at Mika. Tasty soups and couscous are about a 13-minute walk away, or a super quick 5 minute ride on the 14 bus.

Lawrence West

In the heart of kosher eats, Dr. Laffa takes the cake as one of the best counters for shawarma and falafel. Hop on the 52 or 59 buses for a quick five-minute trip there.

Yorkdale

If you’re going to eat inside a mall, it might as well be Cheesecake Factory. Lineups aren’t as bad as they used to be (depending on what day, obviously) and well, the cheesecake.

Wilson

In the heart of the area dubbed Little Manila, Wilson’s Haus of Lechon has made a name for itself as one of the best places to get Filipino-style suckling pig, extra crispy.

Sheppard West

It may not be remotely related to the famous NYC destination, but Times Square Diner is a classic that’s a destination of its own, especially in an area that’s pretty short of spots worth visiting.

Downsview Park

It’s pretty slim pickins around these parts, but if you walk about 10 minutes south to Downsview Merchant’s Market, you’ll find an amazing food court serving up tacos, jerk, empanadas and more on weekends.

Finch West

Located in a plaza right at the corner of Finch and Keele, Pho Lien Hung slays serving popular portions of affordable Vietnamese and Thai dishes.

York University

Many York U students will swear by Bamiyan Kebab, the large Afghani halal spot located right on campus. This one is definitely more spacious than its other locations across the city.

Pioneer Village

One of the newer TTC stops, there’s definitely fewer food options here. Luckily Sofra Istanbul saves the day with great pide, about a ten-minute bus ride west away.

Highway 407

Ikea restaurants in the city tend to be pretty reliable: meatballs, quiches and soups make this Ikea in Vaughan pretty much the only place worth visiting around these ends.

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre

You’ll get the full retro experience at Gordo’s Diner, the ex-Wimpy's location decked out with all the accoutrements of a 50s shake shack. It’s not too far, just an 11-minute walk. Find it next to the Lowe’s.

Bloor-Danforth Line

Kipling

One of the handful of iconic burgers spots in the city, Apache Burgers remains an Etobicoke classic. If you’re around the station late at night, head toward the neon lights of this restaurant across the way.

Islington

Jerk lovers probably recognize the Etobicoke classic Mitzie’s Jerk as a go-to for Caribbean specials. A couple minutes walk east will get you deals like “Mitzie’s Mondays” on ackee and saltfish.

Royal York

Lovers of fish and chips might be compelled to travel to Royal York for a taste of Kingsway Fish and Chip’s fried fillets and crispy fries.

Old Mill

It’s the Old Mill Toronto Restaurant or nothing. This elegant restaurant located inside the century-old hotel off the Humber River is perfect for a romantic dinner in an historic setting.

Jane

You can head to Janchenko Bakery to dine-in or takeout Eastern European eats like latkes, schnitzels and potato salad.

Runnymede

Gin Mill offers a cozy place to eat some really delicious, more upscale pub food like tacos and burgers to go along with a menu of cocktails.

High Park

It’s definitely low-key, but Aztec’s Mine is known around High Park for having great authentic Mexican like tacos and enchiladas.

Keele

Sitting on the eastern corner of the sprawling High Park, Mugshot Tavern is a cozy spot for beers and brunch: find it right across from the subway station.

Dundas West

The Roncy BBQ joint Uncle Smoke Cookhouse serves up meaty sandwiches just seconds away from the TTC exit.

Lansdowne

Sugo has become a favourite for casual Italian. Cross Bloor to grab a seat at the cute red-checkered tables of this popular red sauce restaurant.

Dufferin

Part craft brewery, part live music venue, Burdock has a hearty menu and live music all together and is located just west of the station, across from Bloor Collegiate.

Ossington

The Vietnamese snack bar Vit Beo is quickly becoming a go-to in the city, so naturally it’s the spot to hit up when around Ossington station.

Christie

Head to the yakitori joint Japanhako, seconds away from the station, for skewers of meat grilled on a real yakitori grill.

Bathurst

Just steps from the station, the Annex favourite One Love Vegetarian serves Caribbean-style vegan eats and is best known for their vegan corn soup.

Spadina

Bang Bang Burrito is way better than your regular burrito spot. U of T students in the area are lucky to have a place for decently-priced fish tacos and crispy burrito bowls, just moments from the station.

St. George

A coffee house meats Italian restaurant, L’Espresso Bar Mercurio is where U of T students and profs alike can grab some coffee and a quick panini.

Bay

Another plant-based spot, Planta has become the hottest spot for tasty vegetarian eats and cocktails with cold-pressed juice just a short walk from the station.

Bloor-Yonge

Just east of the station, Sabai Sabai sits in a basement serving up hip takes on Thai food and beer from Laos.

Sherbourne

Tinuno is a popular spot for kamayan feasts. Get off at the station’s Howard exit and prepare to get your hands dirty with a delicious Filipino meal of fried rice and seafood

Castle Frank

Honestly, there’s nothing around this station remotely close, but if you’re willing to make the 13-minute walk down south to Wellesley, the jerk from Mr Jerk is definitely worth the trek.

Broadview

Hop across the street from the station to Ryus Noodle Bar, which consistently scoops up some of the best bowls of ramen in the city.

Chester

Danforth is full of Greek spots and Messini is perhaps one of the most well-known of them all. Walk a few minutes east for their gyros.

Pape

Burger and bourbon are all just seconds away from Pape Station at Greenwood Smokehouse, where meat gets smoked in an American-style setting.

Donlands

The souvlaki from Square Boy is basically part of the fabric of the Danforth. If you’re heading to Donlands station this spot is a must-visit.

Greenwood

Sala Modern Thai has some of the tastiest Thai around. Elegant and refined, a trip to Greenwood is more than worthy of the two-second walk to get there.

Coxwell

Local 1794 is a gastropub focusing on locally-sourced ingredients. Expect charcuterie boards and homemade pizzas, all five minutes from the stop.

Woodbine

You’ll find live music happening at the little tapas bar Relish every evening, plus on weekends during brunch. It gets packed, so make sure to jump on the TTC early to get here.

Main Street

For one the top BBQ experiences you’ll have in the city, go south on Main until you hit Beach Hill Smokehouse for an authentic Southern feast.

Victoria Park

Head back down to Danforth from the station to find a cozy spot in the affordable Pizzeria Subhan Pizza.

Warden

It’s about seven minutes on the 70 bus to find Lageez, the narrow Indian gem hidden in a plaza that serves some of the best naan, samosas, and butter chicken around.

Sheppard Line

Don Mills

Descend into the Fairview Mall food court (which is looking pretty nice these days) and hit up YOi Japanese Eatery for a surprisingly fresh-tasting mall meal of chicken katsu.

Leslie

The entrance to Leslie station is oddly facing nothing, but head across the street to Peking Man, a surprisingly hidden gem at the top of the bridge with great potstickers and Chinese noodles.

Bessarion

One of the best spots in North York for fresh takeout sushi, Taro’s Fish is located in the plaza right outside the least used subway station on the entire TTC.

Bayview

Inside Bayview Village, this location of the Mediterranean spot Tabule has the same menu of Beiruti faves like falafel, flatbread and labneh.

Scarborough Line

Kennedy

Hit up this station for one of the best Hakka spots in the city: Chung Moi. This Scarborough playa mainstay has legit Masala fried rice and chilli chicken.

Lawrence East

Scarborough staple Harry’s Drive-In is the definition of a greasy diner. If you’re craving homemade burgers and ridiculously gooey poutine, walk about ten minutes west toward Kennedy.

Ellesmere

Housemade pita and sauces make Shawarma 360 one of the best casual Middle Eastern spots on the block. Head up to Progress Road a bit north to find it.

Midland

Affordable sushi, teriyaki, and a few Korean dishes are the draw at Ni Ji Sushi, which sits just south of the station via a short walk.

Scarborough Centre Station

Kwan Dim sum has expanded with an express location designed for in-mall consumption. With restaurants at St. Clair and York Mills, this is the brand’s first foray into Scarborough with a space right in STC.

McCowan

Takeout from Canbe Foods is an excellent move when you’re around STC. Just head down and then east along Ellesmere for beautifully made roti and masala dosa.