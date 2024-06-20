10 fun things to do outdoors in Toronto this summer

Things to do outdoors in Toronto this summer let you soak up the sun while also having fun. Whether you're hoping to party it up or chill out, there's so much you can do while still making the most of the fleeting summertime weather.

Here are a some of the fun things you can do outdoors in Toronto this summer.

Picnic in Toronto's most picturesque park with skyline views

While Toronto is home to plenty of breathtaking parks, few compare (at least in the view department) to Riverdale Park East. The steep slope of the park makes for excellent tobogganing during the winter months, but during warmer days, it's best suited to cracking open a cold one and watching the sunset.

Go for a glow-in-the-dark paddle on Lake Ontario

Taking a boat of any kind out on the lake is a fantastic way to spend a summer day (and, luckily, there are plenty of places you can rent one), but you can also make a splash in the dark on a glow-in-the-dark kayak at night to spice things up.

Challenge friends to a game of beach volleyball

Head down to Ashbridge's Bay at the foot of the newly-renamed Emdaabiimok Avenue, and you'll be met by a slew of scantily-clad volleyballers on one of the city's most popular beaches. You can pick up a casual game or, for the more devoted among us, join an adult league.

Roller skate under the Gardiner Expressway or on a rooftop

The grooviest pastime of yesteryear is having a total renaissance these days, and you can get your fill in the open air this summer. Toronto-based company SUSO Skate has pop-up rinks at The Bentway and CF Shops at Don Mills, which are complete with groovy beats and good vibes.

Get to know some of Toronto's favourite local food vendors

Doing your grocery shopping at a local farmer's market is one of the most fun ways you can fill your fridge, and luckily, there are so many in Toronto that you could quite literally go to one every day of the week. Some can be found in some unique locations, too, like the Underpass Park Farmer's Market.

Celebrate the neighbourhood at a local street festival

One of the best parts of summertime in Toronto is all of the street festivals that take over neighbourhoods all over the city. Whether it's a huge weekend-long blowout like Salsa on St. Clair or a monthly market like Kensington Pedestrian Sundays, you've got options.

Make a day of it at the Toronto Islands

Whether you get there by ferry or water taxi, the Toronto Islands prove a truly unique locale for a day in the sun — whether you spend it biking the trails on Centre Island or beach bumming on Hanlan's.

Go for a hike and a swim next to the Scarborough Bluffs

The Scarborough Bluffs' 'hidden gem' status is rapidly dissolving, not because it's getting any worse, but because people are seeing it for how great it is. Bluffer's Park is a perfect getaway from downtown where you can swim, hike, bike and relax somewhere that's still (somewhat) peaceful.

Drink, eat and party in Toronto's biggest shipping container market

There are smaller shipping container markets, like Market 707, all around the city, but nothing truly compares to Stackt Market, Toronto's biggest. They host programming that's free to attend all summer long like DJ shows, a summer event series, comedy shows and more!

Catch a ball game at Christie Pits Park

The Toronto Maple Leafs (no, not those ones, the Intercounty Baseball Team, silly!) play games that are totally free to attend out of Christie Pits all summer long. Who knows; you may even get the chance to say you watched the Leafs win the playoffs this year.