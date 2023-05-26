Sports & Play
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 57 minutes ago
glow in the dark kayaking

Glow-in-the-dark kayaking is coming back to Toronto this summer

Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 57 minutes ago
Glow-in-the-dark kayaking is back in Toronto this summer for anyone looking for a fun outdoor activity.

Toronto Kayaks will be organizing kayaking in transparent, LED light hybrid kayak-canoes for a fun twist on the popular outdoor sport. 

The kayaking spots this year will be Woodbine Beach in Toronto as well as Heart Lake Conservation Area in Brampton.

Each of the boats will also have bluetooth speakers allowing you to play your own music as you set off kayaking this summer.

Single kayak ($60+ tax) and Tandem kayak ($100 + tax) are both available for reservation on the website. First time paddlers have the chance to get free lessons.

The official launch date for the 2023 season is June 9.

