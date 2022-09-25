Heart Lake near Ompah, Ontario is a beautiful and vibrant sight to behold, especially admist the fall foliage.

Located just over 100-kilometres southwest of Ottawa, the picturesque lake has become a popular destination for photographers due to its unique shape and serene surroundings.

However, in recent years, nearby residents have been taken aback by the lake's rising popularity.

Heart Lake is located on Crown Land and has no public access, which means many visitors have been trespassing in order to get a good look.

The lake's shape is also best viewed from above, which means drones have also started to disturb the formerly serene area.

In 2019, the County of Frontenac Facebook and Instagram page even issued a public statement asking people to stop visiting.

"Recently, photographers have been flocking to Ompah to get their own shots of this uniquely shaped lake. And we get it, it IS beautiful. But there is no public access. You're trespassing on private property, and that's not right," the post read.

There is no shortage of beautiful and jaw-dropping views of Heart Lake available on Instagram, so it's best to stick to admiring pictures of the lake on your screen this season.