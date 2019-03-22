Summer sports leagues in Toronto are perfect pastimes for adults looking to get active in the warmer months. Whether you’re an avid softball player or an amateur lover of ultimate frisbee, there’s plenty of organizations in the city that will get you moving this summer.

Here are the best summer sports leagues in Toronto.

Head shoreside to join the most popular beach volleyball league in the city. Run by the Ontario Volleyball Association, the ABBV offers co-ed Mix & Match leagues starting in May for different skill levels. You register your entire team or head in solo at these courts by Woodbine Beach.

Take your ultimate frisbee to the next level by registering with this organization that runs divisions on a number of fields around the city. Make a profile on their site, register for a membership and start scoobering as early as April.

Whatever sport you’re looking to play, you’ll find a league for it with the TSSC. There’s no annual membership fee to play with any of the single-sex, co-ed, recreational or advanced programs. Register for sports like soccer, rowing, floor hockey, golf and even inner tube water polo.

Put on your hockey helmets, gloves and goalie masks and join either the mens’ and womens’ divisions. You’ll play on the outdoor rink inside High Park (near the swimming pool)—just make sure to register early, and bring some shin pads.

Registering for this league is one of the best ways to meet some new friends this summer. Leagues offered include basketball, dodgeball, flag football, floor hockey, and ultimate frisbee at locations around the city.

If you’re looking for a professional sports league vibe, XTSC comes through with a collection of turf for outdoor soccer, some indoor floor hockey and court volleyball. It’s mostly adult teams, and whether you’re looking for co-ed or not, they have you covered.

Few other places in the city offer trampoline dodgeball at Sky Zone for an epic 12-week season of jumping and hurling balls. Off Limit also offers beach volleyball, three-pitch softball, and four-on-four basketball by Dufferin Grove Park.

If you’re looking for an inclusive space to hit the field for the first time, this not for profit offers recreational softball for LGBTQ women, queer-allied women, and all members of the trans community. Essentially all are welcome to play at Riverdale Park this summer.

What started as a lacrosse league in 1969 has transformed into a ball hockey league that brings both youth and adults together at Withrow Rink Fieldhouse. New and returning players can register to join the men’s and women’s divisions for people 30 years-old and over.