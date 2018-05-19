The best outdoor sports fields in Toronto are green expanses of summer sports heaven. If you're looking for the perfect space to kick a ball or toss a Frisbee, look no further than these sprawling athletic grounds.

Here are my picks the best outdoor sports fields in Toronto.

This 5,000-seat U of T stadium near Bloor and St. George is probably the most impressive field in the city, outside of the Rogers Centre and BMO Field. Its state-of-the-art artificial turf field has previously played host to some Olympic and Pan Am Games events — it's highly recommended to book way in advance.

Perfect for a game of pick-up with friends, the two multipurpose fields at this waterfront property in the Port Lands can host pretty much any type of field game and are home to a number of recreational sports leagues throughout the summer.

With a track, basketball court and artificial turf field, the grounds right next to the Regent Park Community Centre at Dundas and Parliament have been fully revamped to be any athletes paradise. Their field house is funded by Under Armour, so you know the space is legit.

This Etobicoke park goes beast mode, with seven soccer fields, a baseball diamond, five softball diamonds, a 120-acre golf course, an eight-lane track and two cricket pitches. Home to the Etobicoke Olympium, this place even has a BMX bike park.

This longstanding Scarborough sports arena features one multipurpose field, one outdoor track and a long jump pit. It used to look a little worse for wear, but since undergoing renovations in 2006 it's become a favourite for almost all major tournaments and soccer leagues.

This cricket-centric field in Thorncliffe Park is the country's first illuminated cricket field. Decked out in outdoor LED sports lights, you can rent out their two junior cricket fields during the day or evening.

Located by Bayview and Leaside, this giant stretch of land is home to a number of fun outdoors activities. Use any of their four multipurpose fields, three cricket pitch fields and batting practice area — among many other fields — then head to their picnic site for a post-practice meal.

This Mount Dennis sports-focused park has six soccer fields, four field hockey pitches, a rugby field, a football field, winterized tennis courts and two cricket pitches. The condition of the fields isn't always the best, but the scale is impressive.

The official soccer centre of North York, these fields at Bathurst and Finch have seven full-size soccer pitches. You'll find tons of little leagues gathering for a session of ball kicking, though plenty also hit up the space to play Frisbee and football too.