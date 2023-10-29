10 reasons why you should buy a home on Toronto's west side instead of the east side

Buying a home in Toronto may not be in everyone's price range these days, but demand for families looking to put down roots in the city remains high.

Toronto residents may all come together behind things like raccoons and beef patties, but there will always be a friendly east vs. west divide splitting established locals and even prospective homebuyers.

The east side has plenty going for it, but here are just some of the reasons why you should consider buying a home on Toronto's west side instead.

The best art galleries and cultural attractions

West siders enjoy some of the best Toronto has to offer in the way of cultural institutions, home to the AGO, ROM, TIFF, MOCA, the TSO, Harbourfront Centre, and a wide array of independent art galleries.

Transit puts the city at your fingertips

There is no shortage of transit on the west side of the city. Subway service improved significantly in late 2017 with the opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension of the University/Spadina leg of Line 1, while the upcoming Eglinton Crosstown, Crosstown West, and Finch West LRT projects will only improve coverage in the years to come.

Upward trending property values

Home prices in some west-side neighbourhoods have seen meteoric year-over-year home price increases relative to many other parts of Toronto, and industry experts are optimistic that price appreciation will continue into the future.

Areas close to aforementioned transit investments have plenty of room for price appreciation, whether you're an end-user looking to put down roots or a home flipper trying to earn a quick buck.

Trails and parks

Staying active is never a challenge on the west side, thanks to a host of hiking trails like the West Humber Trail and High Park, and a great network of cycling paths and bike lanes that can be used for fitness or serve as a commuting corridor to and from work.

You can also take part in plenty of outdoor activities, like catching the annual salmon run in the fall as fish leap their way upstream through waterways like the Humber River and Mimico Creek.

It's Toronto's bar and nightlife epicentre

What's the point of working hard without playing hard, too? You can get your fix of nightlife easily living west of Yonge Street, whether the bars and clubs populating neighbourhoods like King West, Parkdale, Bloordale, or lively stretches of Dundas West and Ossington.

Dining out or partying after hours is no problem in a part of the city known for its host of late-night eats open after 2 a.m.

Dine around the world without ever leaving your area

With a wealth of cultural enclaves like Koreatown, Little Jamaica, and Little Italy, to name just a few, the west side is the place to be for diners looking to soak in the best dishes from across the globe.

Dining on the west side means you'll never lack exciting new restaurants offering dishes from every corner of the world.

You can go skiing without leaving the city

West side residents can hit the slopes without leaving the city or even driving east of Yonge. Toronto's urban ski slopes at Centennial Park and Earl Bales Park might not compare to the mountainous retreats found outside of the city, but they offer fun venues complete with chairlifts, allowing alpine athletes to practice close to home.

Spectacular skyline views

Tourists often flock to the island for picturesque views of the cityscape, but local residents will tell you the best views are found in areas to the west.

Some of Toronto's most popular skyline vantage points are situated on the west side, including well-travelled spots like Humber Bay Park, the Kensington Market parking garage, the Bathurst Street Bridge, and, of course, the observation deck of the CN Tower — offering views as far as Niagara Falls and Western New York on a clear day.

No shortage of family activities

If you're looking to buy a home and start a family, the west side has plenty of family-friendly activities to keep the kids entertained year-round.

You'll never have to venture across the chaos of Yonge to reach top-ticket attractions like the CN Tower and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. A visit to Toronto's famous Casa Loma will make the whole family feel like royalty.

A sports fan's paradise

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, Blue Jays, Toronto FC, and Argos all play their home games on the west side, and game night is always a lively time in the neighbourhoods west of Yonge Street. The Hockey Hall of Fame can also be found at the very edge of what can reasonably considered the west side.