You can party at the ROM after dark this fall

The ROM After Dark monthly series is officially back this fall with several nighttime events that will allow you to explore Canada's most-visited museum after hours.

The event series features lots of curated music, visual arts, and pop-up performances, as well as theme-inspired food and beverages for $10 per item.

The party kicks off at 7:30 p.m., once the museum has closed to the general public for the day, and runs until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets for the after-dark party run for $40 (or $36 for patrons/members) and include a drink and free coat check. If you're looking for an art-driven night out, make sure to purchase your tickets in advance, because you won't be able to purchase them at the door.

The first event of the series, Being and Belonging, falls on Friday, Sept. 22, and is inspired by the ROM's exhibition on women artists from the Islamic world and beyond.

You can look forward to lots of musical performances, access to all exhibitions, belly dancing, tarot card readings, a comedy showcase, large-scale games, and henna artist booths.

If you can't make it out to September's event, the ROM is also hosting a Trick or Treat event on Oct. 27, On the Wildside on Nov. 24, and a New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31.

Tickets for the first event of the series are now available online.