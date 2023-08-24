Iconic artist coming to Toronto's AGO but there's a catch

After announcing the arrival of a major Keith Haring exhibit earlier in 2023, the AGO has finally announced the opening date — but there's a major catch.

As the only Canadian stop of the Los Angeles-based exhibit, Keith Haring: Art Is For Everybody is set to open on November 8, 2023 with over 200 artworks, videos, and archival materials, but the only way you'll be able to see it is if you're either an AGO Member or Annual Pass holder.

Admittedly, annual passes are $35 (which is only $5 more than a General Admission ticket), but one can't help but notice the irony of the massive exhibit's title, especially framed in the context of Haring's legacy of social activism.

That said, if you're between 14 and 25, you're in luck because you can actually get an Annual Pass for free. Children under 18 can also accompany Members and Pass holders for free, and admission is always free for Indigenous Peoples.

Keith Haring: Art Is For Everybody is set to open for AGO Members on November 8 and for Annual Pass holders on November 11.