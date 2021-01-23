It's more than likely that you've crossed Toronto's Humber Bay Arch Bridge a number of times. But with lake views, multiple lookout points, and a large network of trails, you could easily spend an entire afternoon at the expansive Humber Bay parks.

Split up by Mimico Creek, Humber Bay Park East and West are connected by a bridge with a ribbed arch that closely resembles the Humber River bridge.

At Humber Bay Park East, you'll find a butterfly habitat. The area that provides a critical home for a variety of native butterfly species is a popular destination in the warmer months.

Past the butterfly habitat to the south, you'll find a memorial to the victims of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 along the trail.

There's also a series of wooden boardwalks here that lead you through the different ponds in the area.

Whether you'll actually see wildlife is not a guarantee due to the number of people that frequent the trails. Though, if you look close enough, you'll certainly be able to spot signs that they're close by.

There's a large network of trails through the 47 acres of Humber Bay Park East but to carry on to even more trails on the west side, you can cross back over the white bridge.

From this point, you can choose to walk along the paved pathway or take the slightly more picturesque route along the boardwalk that crosses over Lake Ontario.

As you continue on, you're sure to spot a wide variety of ducks and geese overwintering in Lake Ontario.

The 300 acres of Humber Bay Park West is home to a sailing school and yacht clubs, a number of parking lots making it very accessible and a large off-leash dog area at the westernmost point.

A nice stretch of pebbled beach can also be found through the entire area with an interesting mix of rocks and bricks, which you could choose to walk along instead of the trails.

There are great views of the water and Toronto’s ever-expanding skyline no matter where you find yourself in the park.

Once you reach the west end of Humber Bay Park West at a lookout known as Etobicoke Point, you'll find a lighthouse as well as a few picnic tables and benches where you can enjoy the view.