Best of Toronto
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Late Night Sandwiches Toronto

The Best Late Night Sandwiches in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best late night sandwiches in Toronto aren’t messing around, but they sure can get messy. It's not just any sandwich that can provide the soft landing pad that is so needed at the end of the night: these sandwiches are hearty, saucy, and don't skimp on the meat and bread.

Here are the best late night sandwiches in Toronto. 

Belly Buster Submarines
1

Belly Buster Submarines

Stuffed subs from this old school spot on Yonge between Lawrence and York Mills really hit the spot until 2:30 a.m. weeknights and 3:30 a.m. on weekends. The signature Belly Buster lives up to its name packed with salami, mushrooms, and roast beef all smothered in gravy.

Lakeview Restaurant
2

Lakeview Restaurant

This 24-hour diner at Dundas and Ossington has all the tuna melts, stacked clubs, grilled cheeses, pulled pork sandwiches, and even veggie portobello sandwiches you need to put you to sleep.

Commisso Brothers
3

Commisso Brothers

You can get some of the best veal sandwiches in the entire city at this spot in the Castlefield Design District 24 hours a day, along with other classic cheesy, saucy Italian hot sandwiches.

Roywoods
4

Roywoods

Jerk chicken sandwiches on coco buns with lots of hot sauce from this place open until midnight on weeknights and 4 a.m. on weekends are the ideal end to a long night for those heading home to CityPlace.

Haida Sandwich
5

Haida Sandwich

This place is great for a bite on the way to Finch station until midnight or 1 a.m. on weekends, with sandwiches bursting with sausage and cheese.

Open House
6

Open House

Fiery Nashville chicken sandwiches served out of the Five Points stand inside this Bloorcourt bar until last call encourage lots of craft beer drinking.

ASAP City Church St.
7

ASAP City Church St.

With another location on Dundas West, this late night eatery keep hours until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (and until 2 a.m. on Thursdays). The sandwich selection consists of saucy pulled pork or tender roasted chicken on a bun loaded with slaw.

Bagel House
8

Bagel House

Most locations of this mini chain are open until midnight with all manner of bagel sandwiches on the menu, including options for pastrami, smoked meat and multiple flavours of cream cheese.

Amico's Pizza
9

Amico's Pizza

Open until 4 a.m. every day except for Tuesdays when they’re closed, this Parkdale spot is a night owl’s source for Italian chicken, veal, steak and meatball sandwiches, among others.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at ASAP City, @heavvy@haidasandwichcanada@ascencionsizzle@johnny_united67. With files from Liora Ipsum and Amy Carlberg.

The Best Late Night Sandwiches in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Late Night Sandwiches in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Veal Sandwich in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Late Night Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Splurge Brunch in Toronto

The Best Spa to get a Facial in Toronto

The Best Philly Cheesesteak in Toronto

The Best Maternity Stores in Toronto

The Best Late Night Cafes in Toronto

The Best Brownies in Toronto

The Best Roti in Toronto