Toronto's iconic Little Jamaica neighbourhood getting three-day food and music festival

Toronto's Little Jamaica is getting its very own three-day event called Sinting Fest right on Eglinton West next week.

The celebration is designed to revitalize Toronto's Little Jamaica neighbourhood and will be hosted by the Black Business and Professional Association.

You can look forward to tons of lively music, dance, fashion, and of course, a flavourful variety of dishes from all over the Caribbean.

There's a remarkable lineup of musicians and performers from Jamaica, Canada and other corners of the Caribbean.

The event is part of a multi-pronged effort to promote Little Jamaica and help sustain the neighbourhood's culture and businesses.

"It is now time to welcome Toronto back to Eglinton Avenue," said event coordinator Sandra Whiting. "This is the cultural hub of reggae music, of Caribbean cuisine, and of Caribbean culture in Toronto."

Sinting Fest will include lots of food vendors that will be showcasing the delicious work of local Caribbean chefs. There will be food demonstrations, dance workshops, and even a fashion parade as part of the festivities.

The free event will take place on Eglinton Avenue West between Dufferin Street and Marlee Avenue.

The celebration will be in full swing on Friday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.