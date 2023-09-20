Another Toronto area mall will be partially torn down for more condos

Malls in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are fast becoming an endangered species due to a neverending procession of sweeping redevelopment schemes that seek to capitalize on soaring land values.

The Sheridan Centre at 2225 Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga is just the latest GTA shopping centre to reveal a major redevelopment in the works, with plans to surround the mall with 16 towers ranging in height from 11 up to 29 storeys.

The proposal from Sheridan Retail, along with design-build development partner Dunpar Homes, would see the partial demolition of the aging 1969-opened mall, ensconcing the remaining portion with new residential opportunities that would feed future generations of mall traffic.

Redevelopment of the mall is planned to occur in phases, starting with a first phase at the southeast edge of the site. A second phase would follow at the northeast corner of the mall site, phase three at the northeast side, phase four at the southern corner, and phase five along the western frontage facing Erin Mills Parkway.

The northern and southern wings of the mall would be demolished to accommodate new development and parkland, while the remaining majority of the building is set to be upgraded with an improved exterior facade.

The long-term redevelopment's first phase is the focus of a recent application with the City of Mississauga to revise the official plan and zoning for the site in order to permit a pair of 15-storey condominium buildings housing a combined 620 residential units.

Barren swathes of parking would mostly be populated by new development; however, a significant public realm component is proposed, including a mix of over 9,200 square metres of privately owned publicly accessible parklands served by a network of pedestrian paths and trails crisscrossing the site.

The Sheridan Centre joins a growing mallpocalypse sweeping GTA shopping centres and their surrounding parking lots.

Toronto malls with planned or active redevelopments (but not necessarily demolition) now include Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, Fairview Mall, the ongoing redevelopment of Galleria Mall, Yorkgate Mall, Jane Finch Mall, Agincourt Mall, Atrium on Bay, Dufferin Mall, Centrepoint Mall, Cloverdale Mall, and Malvern Town Centre.

Several malls outside of the city are also targeted for major changes, including Square One, Bramalea City Centre, Dixie Outlet Mall, and now, the Sheridan Centre.