Futuristic community one step closer to replacing Toronto shopping mall

Toronto malls are soon to be an endangered species as several ambitious new multi-tower communities are in the works to replace shopping centres across the city.

One plan that's been in the works since 2020 took another step forward this summer, bringing the end nearer for Cloverdale Mall, a suburban shopping centre that's been a mainstay at Dundas Street West and Highway 427 in Etobicoke since 1956.

A July 2023 resubmission for QuadReal Property Group's massive redevelopment at 250 The East Mall reveals several changes introduced since the initial plans were filed in July 2020.

The submission is accompanied by a set of impressive new renderings revealing updates to the design from architects Giannone Petricone Associates.

Nine tall towers with heights as tall as 48 storeys and a collection of mid-rise buildings are planned around a network of new streets, parks, and community spaces, including a new public community centre.

Some of the key changes introduced since the initial submission include responses to feedback received from City of Toronto planning staff and members of the public. This feedback has resulted in the project team implementing changes to the circulation network, public and open space, number of blocks, building and tower heights and tower separation.

Though the mall will be axed, the planners behind the project promise that the new community "will continue to be a service-based centre while offering new retail opportunities that respond to the rapidly changing retail landscape."

That being said, the updated plan reduces the proposed amount of retail space by approximately 8,150 square metres. This retail will be concentrated along a retail Main Street and an area known as Cloverdale Square at the heart of the community.

Other changes include an increase in the proposed parkland with two parks.

A central public park will be connected to Cloverdale Square, the market building, and the community centre, while a north public park will act as a gateway to the community.

Meanwhile, as planning approaches what could be a finalized proposal, work has already begun in earnest on a section of surface parking, where a condominium presentation centre will soon be used to market the upcoming first phase of the redevelopment.

That initial phase of development is set to include the new community and child-care centre, part of the total 2,184 square metres of community amenities proposed for the neighbourhood.

A cover letter in the submission explains the struggles malls are encountering in this new era of online retail, stating that "Due to evolving retail trends and consumer preferences, mid-market enclosed malls such as Cloverdale Mall will struggle to compete going forward."

Cloverdale is one of many Toronto malls facing redevelopment, in a sweeping mallpocalypse that includes Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, Fairview Mall, the ongoing redevelopment of Galleria Mall, Yorkgate Mall, Jane Finch Mall, Agincourt Mall, Atrium on Bay, Dufferin Mall, Centrepoint Mall

Several malls outside of the city are also the subject of development schemes, including Square One, Bramalea City Centre, and Dixie Outlet Mall.