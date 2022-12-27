15 things you must do in Toronto before the winter holidays are over

The winter holidays in Toronto are quickly approaching, not leaving a lot of time to get into the festive spirit. Thankfully there are handful of events that will help us get into a cheery mood before the holidays are over.

Here are some things you must do in Toronto before the winter holidays are over.

Visit the Distillery Winter Village

One of the best parts of the holidays is visiting the annual Christmas Market. Check out the 50-tall White Spruce tree decorated with over 3,000 ornaments, 70,000 lights, and local vendors all while sipping on some hot chocolate and nibbling on festive treats. The market runs until December 31.

Check out homes decked out in festive decor and lights

There are a ton of homes around the city that go all out for the winter holidays. Decorate Brenyon Way in Scarborough are two homes that have teamed up to create an epic display every year since 2010. The De Sario Festival of Lights in North York fills their lawn with inflatables, thousands of lights and a ton of festive decor.

Skate on Toronto's biggest outdoor rink

TD Union Winter is back and this year the outdoor rink is the largest it's ever been, with dimensions of 40 feet by 100 feet. No need to worry about skates as rentals are free. Head over to Union Station to glide on the free rink until January 29.

Visit the inflatable Santas at Kringlewood

The annual tradition of putting up 14-foot-tall inflatable Santas on their lawns returns to Inglewood Drive between St. Clair East and Rosedale heights.

Explore the grounds of Casa Loma and check out all the twinkly light displays

The beloved castle has turned into a winter wonderland for the holiday season. Go on a self-guided tour through the gardens, walkways and tunnels of the castle to check out all the light displays. Check out Holiday Lights Tour until January 8.

Check out shimmering lights and a light tunnel in Yorkville

Head out to the city's ritzy neighbourhood that has been wrapped with lights and features a massive light tunnel and a giant Christmas tree. New this year, there will be 60 benches resembling campfires that will light up when in use. Explore Holiday Magic until December 31.

Explore over a million twinkling lights

Step into a holiday storybook as Glow Toronto returns with shimmering lights and displays that celebrate Christmas around the world. See the lights festival until December 31.

Stroll through Holiday Hills

Head over to Stackt Market to check out Holiday Hills as it transforms the market into a winter wonderland full of festive activities, decor, installations, live music and the crokicurl rink. Holiday Hills is on until December 31.

Grab a drink at a holiday-themed bar

Soak in the last bit of festivities and head to one of the many bars that have transformed for the winter holidays. Miracle Bar and Papi Chulo's are serving up some festive-themed cocktails until December 31.

See live music for just $5

What's In The Box is back at the Drake Underground for five nights full of live music by artists across the country. Make sure to grab tickets from December 26 through December 30 for $5 or $10 at the door.

Go to a winter wonderland-themed amusement park

WinterFest is back at Canada's Wonderland and has transformed the park with millions of lights, a skating rink, Christmas trees, light shows, live shows, and a ton more activities. WinterFest is on until January 1.

See the massive light displays at Cavalcade of Lights

The annual lights festival has transformed Nathan Phillips Square with massive light displays inspired by holiday celebrations around the world. Cavalcade of Lights is on until January 7.

Go to a new immersive holiday experience

Head out to Northern Lights, a new experience full of light displays, festive decor, activities, a Christmas market and more that will make you feel like you're at the North Pole. Check it out until January 8.

Take your pants off to skate under the Gardiner for a good cause

The annual Polar Bear Skate is back for its annual clothing drive. If you're brave enough, strip down to your underwear or wear a bathing suit as you skate at The Bentway on December 31.

Ring in the new year by watching fireworks

Head down to Toronto's waterfront as the city is hosting its annual fireworks show on New Year's Eve to celebrate 2023. The display can be seen anywhere across the city that has views of Lake Ontario.