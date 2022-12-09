Two Toronto homes team up to create epic holiday display

It's the most wonderful time of the year which means it's time to decorate your home with lights and festive decor. These two Toronto homes have taken it one step further and have teamed up to create an epic holiday display.

Located at Brenyon Way in Scarborough, the duo known as Decorate Brenyon Way have been decorating their homes together since 2010 to spread some holiday cheer to the neighbourhood.

The Patterson family and the McKenzie family go all out to transform their lawns into epic festive winter wonderlands.

Both lawns are covered with dozens of inflatable holiday characters and festive decor including light-up candy canes, garlands, oversized ornaments and much more.

No holiday home is complete without lights and the homes don't disappoint with thousands of colourful lights spread throughout both lawns which could be seen from down the street.

Unfortunately, Ken Patterson, one of the beloved decorators passed away last year but the two families have vowed to continue this legacy to honour him.

Just like the De Sario Family Festival of Lights and Kringlewood, Decorate Brenyon Way ask those who visit to donate to their choice of one of the five charities the family supports.

The families ask visitors to donate to SickKids, Canadian Cancer Society, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, Food Banks Canada, and Daily Bread Food Bank.

If you want to check out the epic holiday homes, head to 226 and 228 Brenyon Way from sunset to 10:30 p.m. every night.

Out of respect for their neighbours, they ask visitors to come during those hours only and to remain on the sidewalk or the paths of their homes.