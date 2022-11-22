Toronto's most outrageous Christmas lights display is coming back for the holidays

With the holidays just a few short weeks away, you might've noticed your neighbours slowly setting up festive lights and decor.

However, nothing shines in comparison to the De Sario Family Festival of Lights, which has taken Christmas decor to the extreme.

For the past 23 years, Amatore and Pasqua De Sario have been transforming their North York home into a mesmerizing winter wonderland in an effort to raise funds for The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).

The family began the lights tradition back in 1999 in honour of their daughter who was treated for juvenile diabetes at SickKids.

Word of the fascinating lights display has spread all over the city, with lots of people flocking to the North York neighbourhood to catch a glimpse of the festival every holiday season.

Although no tickets are required to view the light show, donations to SickKids are recommended, and the De Sarios aim to raise $20,000 this year.

The vibrant light show is located at 165 Benjamin Boake Trail and typically features over 50,000 LED lights.

The De Sario Family Festival of Lights returns for its 23rd year on Dec. 3.