Toronto's most outrageous Christmas lights display is back for the holidays

Christmas is just around the corner and that means the return of your favourite holiday activities like visiting holiday markets and checking out light festivals.

This year, you won't have to travel outside of the city to see some festive lights.

The De Sario Festival of Lights returns this year to get you into the holiday spirit and to raise funds for SickKids. Located in North York, this Toronto family home is transforming into a massive holiday lights display.

The family has been decking their home in festive decor and over 50,000 LED lights for 22 years, starting in 1999.

This holiday tradition requires the family to start decorating their house every October to ensure all of their lights and inflatables are installed.

The light show is located at 165 Benjamin Boake Trail and runs nightly until Jan. 6.

There are no tickets for the event but a donation to SickKids is recommended. The family's goal this year is to raise $20,000 for the hospital.

For those in Etobicoke who want to check out holiday lights closer to home, there's a house decked out with over 60,00 LED lights synchronized to your favourite holiday tunes on Fletcher Place.

Just like the De Sario Festival of Lights, Savage Christmas Lights is also raising funds for SickKids.