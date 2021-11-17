15 Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Toronto this year

Christmas Markets and holiday festivals are back in Toronto in a big way in 2021.

Yes, the most wonderful time of the year is coming up and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than to visit the many Christmas markets and holiday festivals Toronto has to offer.

From exploring all the twinkly light displays to nibbling on festive treats, visiting markets and festivals has become a staple holiday activity.

Here's a round-up of some of the Christmas Markets and holiday festivals in Toronto to get excited about this year.