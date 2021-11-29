Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
christmas lights in toronto

Here's where to see holiday and Christmas lights in and around Toronto this year

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Holiday and Christmas lights are always a memorable part of the winter season in Toronto and this year is shaping up to be one of the most magical ones yet. Get into the holiday spirit by exploring the millions of twinkly lights this holiday season.

Here are some of the festivals, places and events where you can see holiday and Christmas lights in and around Toronto this year.

Canadian Tire Chrismas Trail

Get transported to the North Pole at this interactive drive-thru experience. Experience the holiday magic full of thousands of twinkling lights, entertainment, and special appearances from various Christmas characters. The event runs nightly until Dec. 23.

christmas lights in toronto

This 1.5 km trail is handing out festive treats for you to nibble on. Canadian Tire Christmas Trail.

Holiday Lights Tour

Walk the grounds of Casa Loma and go on a self-guided tour through the gardens, walkways, and tunnels as you explore the thousands of lights that illuminate the castle. The inside of the castle is also transformed into a Christmas castle so make sure to check it out while you're there. Holiday Lights Tour runs nightly until Dec. 30.

Winterfest

Canada's Wonderland has transformed into a winter theme park. Get into the holiday spirit with a ton of festive activities including skating on Snow Flake Lake, live shows, and themed rides. Winterfest runs on select nights through Dec. 31.

Cavalcade of Lights

The beloved lights festival has returned even if there won't be any fireworks this year. Instead, City Hall has transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with light installations inspired by cultural festivals around the world. The light festival runs nightly until Jan. 2.

Holiday Night of Lights

This year you're able to walk through the lights festival located at Assembly Park in Vaughan instead of driving through it. Stare in awe at the twinkly animated lights that will be synchronized to your favourite holiday tunes. The festival runs on selected nights through Jan. 2.

christmas lights in toronto

Holiday Night of Lights features two light tunnels. Holiday Night of Lights.

Journey Into Enchantment

The beloved festival is back this year at two locations, Meadowvale Go Station and Mount Joy Go Station and with bigger and brighter light displays, set to transport you to a winter wonderland. Discover the 2 km drive-through experience with over 1.5 million lights, a light tunnel, and interactive light displays until Jan. 8.

Snow Magic

Transport yourself into a world of magic at this immersive drive-thru experience. Explore this interactive winter wonderland filled with massive mythical creatures, crystal caverns, and a light forest. The event runs until Jan. 16

Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights

The light festival transforms Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland decked out in over 3 million LED lights and over 75 light displays. Explore the 8 km trail through popular tourists areas until Feb. 21.

Country Bright

A farm in Milton transforms its grounds into a magical winter wonderland complete with ice sculptures, light tunnels, and giant snowglobes. Travel back in time while walking the scenic route and explore the historic buildings that date back to the 1820s. The event runs from Dec. 2 until Jan. 2.

christmas lights in toronto

Country Bright is full of millions of lights and snow globes. Country Bright.

Festival of Trees

Explore this new winter festival in Mississauga full of light displays, woodpile art installations, and a contemporary tree made by local artists. The festival runs from Dec. 9 through Dec. 19 and features artisan and culinary markets.

Lead photo by

Chris Robart

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Here's where to see holiday and Christmas lights in and around Toronto this year

15 things to do in Toronto this week

An old Kellogg cereal factory in Ontario is transforming into a Christmas market

Experimental cocktail party in Toronto will teach you how to be social again

Toronto is getting a massive lights festival with glowing ice sculptures this week

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

This is what this year's Toronto Christmas market in the Distillery District looks like