Here's where to see holiday and Christmas lights in and around Toronto this year

Holiday and Christmas lights are always a memorable part of the winter season in Toronto and this year is shaping up to be one of the most magical ones yet. Get into the holiday spirit by exploring the millions of twinkly lights this holiday season.

Here are some of the festivals, places and events where you can see holiday and Christmas lights in and around Toronto this year.

Get transported to the North Pole at this interactive drive-thru experience. Experience the holiday magic full of thousands of twinkling lights, entertainment, and special appearances from various Christmas characters. The event runs nightly until Dec. 23.

Walk the grounds of Casa Loma and go on a self-guided tour through the gardens, walkways, and tunnels as you explore the thousands of lights that illuminate the castle. The inside of the castle is also transformed into a Christmas castle so make sure to check it out while you're there. Holiday Lights Tour runs nightly until Dec. 30.

Canada's Wonderland has transformed into a winter theme park. Get into the holiday spirit with a ton of festive activities including skating on Snow Flake Lake, live shows, and themed rides. Winterfest runs on select nights through Dec. 31.

The beloved lights festival has returned even if there won't be any fireworks this year. Instead, City Hall has transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with light installations inspired by cultural festivals around the world. The light festival runs nightly until Jan. 2.

This year you're able to walk through the lights festival located at Assembly Park in Vaughan instead of driving through it. Stare in awe at the twinkly animated lights that will be synchronized to your favourite holiday tunes. The festival runs on selected nights through Jan. 2.

The beloved festival is back this year at two locations, Meadowvale Go Station and Mount Joy Go Station and with bigger and brighter light displays, set to transport you to a winter wonderland. Discover the 2 km drive-through experience with over 1.5 million lights, a light tunnel, and interactive light displays until Jan. 8.

Transport yourself into a world of magic at this immersive drive-thru experience. Explore this interactive winter wonderland filled with massive mythical creatures, crystal caverns, and a light forest. The event runs until Jan. 16

The light festival transforms Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland decked out in over 3 million LED lights and over 75 light displays. Explore the 8 km trail through popular tourists areas until Feb. 21.

A farm in Milton transforms its grounds into a magical winter wonderland complete with ice sculptures, light tunnels, and giant snowglobes. Travel back in time while walking the scenic route and explore the historic buildings that date back to the 1820s. The event runs from Dec. 2 until Jan. 2.

Explore this new winter festival in Mississauga full of light displays, woodpile art installations, and a contemporary tree made by local artists. The festival runs from Dec. 9 through Dec. 19 and features artisan and culinary markets.