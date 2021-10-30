There's a festival with over a million lights opening near Toronto

The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and that means the return of some of your favourite winter holiday activities.

A holiday fan favourite is going to all the lights festivals around the city and looking at all the twinkly light displays. In less than a month's time, a light festival with over a million lights is opening near Toronto.

After a successful run last year, Journey Into Enchantment is returning next month to light up the holidays.

Located at Meadowvale Go Station and Mount Joy Go Station, both light festivals are less than an hour drive from the city.

Just like other holiday light festivals like the Canadian Tire Christmas Trail, you'll be able to discover the holiday magic from the comfort and warmth of your car.

This year the festival is back with bigger and brighter light displays, set to transport you to a winter wonderland.

There will be over 1.5 million lights, with a sparkling light tunnel, animated lights and interactive light displays.

The experience is a 2 km drive, with programming that you'll have to tune into a dedicated radio station in order to listen to.

Tickets must be purchased in advance as time slots are limited for this event. Tickets prices are based per vehicle and not by person.

A portion of proceeds will go to various charities including SickKids, Toronto Animal Services, and OPACC.

The event runs on select nights from Nov. 26 through Jan. 9.,