Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
A festival with light tunnels and giant snow globes is coming to a farmer's field near Toronto

With the winter holidays approaching, it means your favourite holiday activities are coming back such as making snow angels, drinking eggnog and looking at all the twinkly light displays.

This year you can take in the magical lights with snow globes at a farm near Toronto.

From the creators of Pumpkins After Dark, Country Bright is hosting a magical lights festival that will help get you into the holiday spirit. The festival is located in Milton, just a short 45 minute drive from Toronto, making it the perfect date night.

The farm grounds will be illuminated with thousands of lights and will feature light tunnels, ice sculptures, light projections, and giant snow globes.

Travel back in time while walking the scenic route and explore the historic buildings that were built all the way back in the 1820s. The historic farm will be illuminated for its first-ever lights festival.

This festival mixes history and festive light festivals together so if you're a history buff who loves the holidays, then this is the perfect event for you. You'll be able to stare in awe at the twinkly lights that cover the historic buildings and vehicles.

After you've walked through the farm, why not warm up with some hot apple cider or a cup of hot chocolate. Maybe even grab some kettle corn or a beavertail to nibble on.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance online as none will be sold at the door. Tickets are $20 for adults.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Milton District Hospital Foundation in support of frontline workers. 

The lights festival will be held at Country Heritage Park and runs on select nights from Dec. 2 through Jan. 2.

