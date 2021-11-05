Casa Loma is transforming into a winter wonderland with a holiday lights spectacle

Casa Loma is known for its beautiful gardens and its horrifying haunted house but this holiday season, the castle is transforming into a winter wonderland full of seasonal festivities.

You'll soon be able to explore Casa Loma as it turns into a Christmas castle, full of holiday decor featuring a 40-foot tall tree and a collection of Christmas trees decorated by Canadian designers.

This year there will be both indoor and outdoor activities including Santa's workshop and the Holiday Light Tour, where you can go on a self-guided tour through the gardens, walkways, and tunnels of the castle.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Nov. 8 with prices starting at $30. There are also VIP tickets available starting at $125 for two, which include a separate entrance and holiday-themed treats.

The Christmas castle is open from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.