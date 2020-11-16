Radar
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
casa loma toronto

Casa Loma is transforming into an outdoor winter wonderland for the holidays

Casa Loma is ready to transform into a holiday winter wonderland following its annual stint as a haunted house. 

Similar to their Legends of Horror haunted house, the Holiday Light Tour at Casa Loma will be a self-guided walk where you can take in Toronto's historic castle outfitted in mystical lights as well as decorations and displays like Scrooge's mansion from A Christmas Carol complete with ghosts.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 and are $35 per person, and don't include general admission to Casa Loma. Hot chocolate and cookies are also available for purchase in advance for $8 for some fuel to keep you going as you explore the gardens and tunnels of the castle grounds.

"The whimsy and enchantment of winter and the holidays can be celebrated safely, by all, in the picturesque grounds and gardens of our city's most breathtaking destination," said Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group.

"We wanted to create an amazing experience to delight and surprise guests young and old, who want to enjoy the fantasy of the season and celebrate one of the most magical times of the year."

Masks and distancing will be required, contact info will be kept on hand for tracing and you'll have to complete a screening questionnaire upon arrival. The Holiday Light Tour runs from Dec. 3 to Jan. 3.

