Radar
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
casa loma haunted house

Casa Loma is reopening as a haunted house

Radar
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Casa Loma is reopening once again as a haunted house after a brief suspension, in a stroke of good luck for lovers of all things spooky.

The historic castle in Toronto originally planned to put on their usual Legends of Horror event from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31, but by the beginning of the month, they announced the decision to cancel the event.

"Guests can now safely experience our spectacular Halloween sets at Casa Loma, and tour at their leisure through the lower gardens and into the tunnels, which have been transformed into the ultimate haunted house," said Nick Di Donato, president & CEO, Liberty Entertainment Group in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer a completely safe viewing experience for families and their kids that have been looking to ways to celebrate one of the most cherished times of the year."

The experience is still a self-guided walking tour, but it's now more of an exhibit than an event that's part of general admission to the castle. The tours will now be available only during the day, there will be no actors and no guest interaction, and Casa Loma is currently operating at a reduced capacity.

The self-guided walking tours are still an equal mix of exploration of the outdoor grounds and indoor creepy tunnels, all decorated with scary sets. When Legends was cancelled, it had to be decided quickly whether or not to keep up the sets which take so much effort to create.

Along with the usual health guidelines like physical distancing and contact tracing, all visitors and staff are required to wear masks. The haunted house experience will be running from 9:30 a.m. t0 5 p.m. until Nov. 1, and all safety protocols can be viewed and tickets can be purchased online.

Lead photo by

L Ray G

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Casa Loma is reopening as a haunted house

Here's a map of all the haunted houses and drive-thrus in and around Toronto

A magical drive-thru Christmas lights festival is opening near Toronto next month

15 things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend 2020

Ontario is giving away $9 million for people to create safe events during COVID

A magical lights festival is coming back to Niagara Falls next month

Toronto is still getting a Santa Claus Parade in 2020 but spectators won't be allowed

Casa Loma cancels legendary Halloween haunted house for 2020