Casa Loma is reopening as a haunted house

Casa Loma is reopening once again as a haunted house after a brief suspension, in a stroke of good luck for lovers of all things spooky.

The historic castle in Toronto originally planned to put on their usual Legends of Horror event from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31, but by the beginning of the month, they announced the decision to cancel the event.

"Guests can now safely experience our spectacular Halloween sets at Casa Loma, and tour at their leisure through the lower gardens and into the tunnels, which have been transformed into the ultimate haunted house," said Nick Di Donato, president & CEO, Liberty Entertainment Group in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer a completely safe viewing experience for families and their kids that have been looking to ways to celebrate one of the most cherished times of the year."

The experience is still a self-guided walking tour, but it's now more of an exhibit than an event that's part of general admission to the castle. The tours will now be available only during the day, there will be no actors and no guest interaction, and Casa Loma is currently operating at a reduced capacity.

The self-guided walking tours are still an equal mix of exploration of the outdoor grounds and indoor creepy tunnels, all decorated with scary sets. When Legends was cancelled, it had to be decided quickly whether or not to keep up the sets which take so much effort to create.

Along with the usual health guidelines like physical distancing and contact tracing, all visitors and staff are required to wear masks. The haunted house experience will be running from 9:30 a.m. t0 5 p.m. until Nov. 1, and all safety protocols can be viewed and tickets can be purchased online.