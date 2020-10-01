Casa Loma cancels legendary Halloween haunted house for 2020

Casa Loma's annual Legends of Horror attraction — arguably one of the best haunted houses ever to hit Toronto — has been cancelled for 2020 amid a resurgence in the (truly scary) coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to open on Oct. 2, just in time for Spooky Season, the fifth edition of Liberty Entertainment Group's horror-themed Halloween installation was officially called off this morning.

"After months of intense due diligence and planning for Legends of Horror at Casa Loma, and in consultation with public health officials, the Mayors' office, and City of Toronto staff, we’ve come to the difficult but necessary conclusion that we must cancel the event this year," reads a message posted to the event's website.

Organizers say that all tickets sold for this year's event so far (ranging in price from $30 - $45) will be automatically refunded to customers at their point of purchase.

Safety precautions had already been put into place ahead of this year's season, including earlier hours, mandatory masks, timing, direction and pacing requirements, but that was before Toronto had officially entered a second wave of COVID-19.

"Legends of Horror employs hundreds of people in the hospitality and arts community, at a time when these industries have been greatly impacted and would have brought joy and entertainment to Torontonians at a time when it is needed," writes Liberty Entertainment Group.

"But the health and safety of our guests, employees and the surrounding community is our number-one priority."

Fans are understandably disappointed by the cancellation, but organizers say they'll be back in 2021, allowing guests to walk among legendary horror figures through the lower gardens of Casa Loma and into the dimly lit tunnels beneath it once more.