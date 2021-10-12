Toronto is getting a new winter snow festival that celebrates all things magical

Toronto is known for its vibrant art scene, celebrating the city's creative minds in many ways from overnight art festivals to film festivals.

Due to restrictions, there have been limited events we could attend but this new winter festival will be allowing you to explore different art installations from the comfort of your vehicle.

Just like the Winter Lights Exhibition, Snow Magic is located at Ontario Place's East Island. Snow Magic is a new winter-themed arts festival that you can discover in the comfort of your own car.

The drive-thru will be featuring the works of eighteen Canadian artists, whose installations will revolve around themes of the mythical world.

This winter wonderland will be filled with massive mythical creatures, crystal caverns, and a light forest, which is the perfect Instagram photo op.

This interactive experience will have a curated 30-minute soundtrack that you'll have to tune into to listen to during the 1.7 km drive. You'll also be able to play in a contactless deep dive game throughout the experience.

Tickets for this magical event must be purchased in advance online starting Oct. 15.

Tickets range from $45 to $65 per vehicle.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to SickKids Hospital.

The event will run on select dates from Nov. 12 through Jan. 16.