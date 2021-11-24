Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
cavalcade of lights 2021

Toronto is getting a massive lights festival with glowing ice sculptures this week

Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
The beloved Cavalcade of Lights is returning to Toronto this week and what better way to celebrate the holidays than to check out this annual lights festival.

After the event was cancelled due to restrictions last year, Cavalcade of Lights is returning to Nathan Phillips Square.

This year the festivities will be different, transforming the area into a dazzling wonderland with light installations inspired by cultural festivals around the world. 

With light tunnels, beams of light animating City Hall, the annual city tree, and glowing ice sculptures in an enchanted forest, there are a ton of new installations to explore. 

The annual event will be packed with activities both on the rink and at City Hall, featuring live music performances, live ice sculpture carving, and skating performances by Le Patin Libre.

Cavalcade of Lights is known for its huge firework show but unfortunately, there won't be any fireworks display this year.

The stunning lights festival returns to the city on Nov. 27 through Jan. 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. each day.

