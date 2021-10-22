Toronto park transforming into winter wonderland with an ice tunnel and Christmas market

The winter holidays are quickly approaching and that means the return of wrapping presents, advent calendars, and looking at all the twinkly Christmas light displays.

This year Toronto will be getting a magical walk-through festival that will take you on a trip through a winter wonderland.

Just like Snow Magic, Polar Winter Festival returns next month to help you get into a cheery holiday spirit.

Walk through the festival grounds and head over to the Christmas market where you can buy goods from local vendors. Why not start your holiday shopping early and check out some handmade gifts.

If you love amusement parks as much as I do, then you're in luck because Polar Winter Festival is offering nostalgic rides such as the Christmas train, a carousel, a ship excursion and a massive slide.

After some fun on the rides, take a break and grab a bite at the food trucks serving up some festive treats. Don't forget to stop by the holiday-themed cocktail bar that has fire pits to keep you warm and cozy.

There will be a ton of photo ops with massive decorations featuring giant teddy bears and the Polar Ice Tunnel that's filled with thousands of crystals.

This winter wonderland will be located at Bandshell Park at the Exhibition Grounds and runs on select nights starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 26.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and start at $19.99.