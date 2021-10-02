Niagara Falls announces details for unreal holiday lights festival starting next month

Light festivals have become a winter holiday favourite event for everyone and now you can explore a massive lights festival at Niagara Falls next month.

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights is back this holiday season for its 39th annual lights festival.

Just like the Winter Lights Exhibition at Ontario Place, the Winter Festival of Lights is an outdoor self-guided lights festival. Visitors can either walk or drive through the experience.

Niagara Falls will be transformed into a twinkling winter wonderland with over 3 million lights and over 75 light displays.

The festival will be split into two parts this year. During the first half of the festival held from Nov. 13 to Jan 9, the festival will showcase holiday and animal-themed sculptures, featuring a giant gingerbread house, a 20 ft polar bear, a fairy tale castle, and more to explore. In the second half of the festival held from Jan. 10 to Feb. 22, the holiday-themed sculptures will be replaced with new illuminations.

There will be two maps available later this month to show the change in displays during the festival.

New to the festival this year is the family-friendly entertainment on weekends. The activities will be held indoors which will allow visitors to defrost along the route. There will be live entertainment and more. The event schedule will be available later this month.

The route winds through the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands, and around popular tourist areas. The route is 8 km long so make sure to bundle up before heading out or if you get cold easily, it's recommended to drive through the route then park to snap a few photos of the displays.

Due to restrictions, sadly there won't be fireworks to illuminate the skies this year.

There is no need for tickets or reservations as this event is free.