Niagara Falls to be lit up with a magical festival of lights starting this weekend

Nothing else screams it's the winter holidays like light festivals and this weekend, the famous lights festival in Niagara Falls is opening.

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights is set to open this weekend for its 39th annual festival.

The lights festival is similar to other winter holiday festivals like Polar Fest at Bandshell Park at the Exhibition Grounds and is an outdoor self-guided tour but with the option of either walking or driving through the expereince.

Winter Festival of Lights will transform Niagara Falls into a shimmering winter wonderland, decorated with over 3 million LED lights and over 75 light displays. This year the festival will illuminate the falls for over 100 nights, giving you a ton of time to check out all the light displays.

New this year are the three different themed walking routes you can take including a Date Night route that will take you along a 3 km stroll with huge displays that leads to a view of the Horseshoe Falls.

Another new feature of the festival is the live entertainment on the weekends that will be held indoors so you can defrost along the way.

Make sure to dress warmly and to wear comfortable shoes since the 8 km route winds through the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands, and other popular tourists areas.

Unfortunately, this year there won't be any fireworks held due to restrictions.

Winter Festival of Lights runs from Nov. 13 through Feb.21. and is totally free.