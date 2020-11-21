Three homes in Toronto just combined to create the most epic Christmas lights display

The holiday spirit is alive on this street in Scarborough where three homes have filled their front lawns with as many Christmas decorations as possible.

Two neighbouring homes on 226 and 228 Brenyon Way have been decorating seriously for the last 10 years, according to Nighthawk McKenzie, who lives in 228 Brenyon Way with his wife Kellylynn McKenzie.

But in the last few years a third neighbour at 222 Brenyon Way has joined in the fun decorating for Diwali and Christmas, he said.

"It's three lawns straight," said McKenzie.

The decorating is so serious they have their own website and Facebook page.

He has about 5,300 LED lights and his neighbours have about 3,000 to 4,000 LED lights.

The massive decorating started when the McKenzie family moved from an apartment to a home on Brenyon Way in 2010.

"My wife loves decorating," he said.

Apartment life left limited options so when they moved and had a whole lawn to decorate, they were thrilled.

"We had this big front yard," he said.

The neighbours, Ken and Susan Patterson, were already decorating and the McKenzies followed suit. Every year they add something new.

"We are friends but we are always trying to outdo one another," McKenzie said.

This year McKenzie added a Bluetooth sound system where he plays Christmas music from about 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There is also a new eight-foot CN Tower lawn ornament.

The decorations are so popular, the families have even won awards for both Halloween and Christmas displays.

Brenyon Way is located in Malvern in Scarborough.