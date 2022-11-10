Toronto restaurant is transforming into a Christmas-themed bar for the holidays

Holiday-themed bars are starting to pop up around the city with The Thirsty Elf and Miracle Toronto set to open their doors this month, and Toronto just got another one.

Mistletoes & Margaritas is back for the second year in a row to transform Papi Chulo's into Santa's Village with all the shimmering lights and festive decor.

Just like last year, the Mexican restaurant will be spicing up its menu to add festive-inspired drinks to its mix.

Have a sip of their signature eggnog martini or mistletoe margarita that will put you in the holiday spirit.

Make sure to dress for the occasion and to grab your best ugly Christmas sweater or Santa hat.

Mistletoes & Margaritas is set to run on November 18 through December 31.

Papi Chulo's is at 121 Ossington Avenue.