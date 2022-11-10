Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mistletoes and margaritas christmas bar

Toronto restaurant is transforming into a Christmas-themed bar for the holidays

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Holiday-themed bars are starting to pop up around the city with The Thirsty Elf and Miracle Toronto set to open their doors this month, and Toronto just got another one.

Mistletoes & Margaritas is back for the second year in a row to transform Papi Chulo's into Santa's Village with all the shimmering lights and festive decor.

Just like last year, the Mexican restaurant will be spicing up its menu to add festive-inspired drinks to its mix.

Have a sip of their signature eggnog martini or mistletoe margarita that will put you in the holiday spirit.

Make sure to dress for the occasion and to grab your best ugly Christmas sweater or Santa hat.

Mistletoes & Margaritas is set to run on November 18 through December 31.

Papi Chulo's is at 121 Ossington Avenue.

Lead photo by

Papi Chulo's
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's a recall for Tim Hortons' chicken noodle soup for presence of bugs

Messy construction renders front entrance to popular Toronto business inaccessible

Toronto restaurant is transforming into a Christmas-themed bar for the holidays

Toronto fish and chips restaurant permanently closes after 70 years

Toronto is getting a Filipino Christmas night market

Former French teacher starts up Toronto-based business because of homesickness

A Toronto restaurant for Chinese food has permanently closed and been emptied out

Famous Korean fast food chain is opening its first Toronto location