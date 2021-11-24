Eat & Drink
mistletoes margaritas christmas bar

Mexican restaurant in Toronto transforms into Christmas-themed bar for the holidays

There has been an influx of holiday-themed bars this winter season from Christmas at Gigglewater to The Thirsty Elf, and Toronto just got another one.

Papi Chulo's is decking out their Mexican restaurant with festive decor and twinkly lights, transporting you to Santa's Village.

Just like other Christmas-themed bars like Miracle Toronto, Mistletoes & Margaritas is serving up some festive drinks.

From eggnog espresso martinis to a turtle dove martini garnished with Turtle chocolate, these festive cocktails will put you in the holiday spirit.

This is the first year the restaurant is hosting this festive event so don't forget to get dressed in your best holiday apparel before heading out to the bar.

Mistletoes & Margaritas is now open and will be operating Friday through Monday until Jan. 2, giving you plenty of time to try their limited edition cocktails.

Lead photo by

Papi Chulo's

