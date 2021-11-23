Christmas-themed bar that's wrapped like a present opens in Toronto for the holidays

From the Thirsty Elf at The Fairmont Royal York to Miracle Bar, there has been a surge in Christmas-themed bars popping up all over the city and Toronto just got one more.

Project Gigglewater is decorating their bar with a ton of festive decor with the theme of a Naughty or Nice list. The bar hosted the festive pop-up Sippin Santa last year but this will be the first year Project Gigglewater will be hosting their own festive event.

From twinkly lights to the walls wrapped in festive wrapping paper, it'll feel as if you're in a wrapped up present.

Christmas at Gigglewater will also be serving up some festive-themed drinks featuring a gingerbread negroni and a North Pole spritz. They'll also be serving up some festive snacks including chocolate bark.

A dollar from every festive cocktail sold will be donated to Pathways to Education.

If you want to try your hand at making one of their festive cocktails, make sure to check out their at-home cocktail kits you can buy so you can take the party home with you.

Don't forget to dress for the occasion and wear your best festive apparel. See if you make the naughty or nice list this year.

The Christmas pop-up runs from Nov. 23 through Dec.26.