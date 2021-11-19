Christmas-themed bar The Thirsty Elf opens in Toronto for the holidays

There has been an influx of themed bars popping up all over the city and Toronto is about to get another Christmas-themed bar for the winter holidays.

The Fairmont Royal York is bringing back its annual festive event full of twinkly lights and so much festive decor it's like you're in Santa's Village.

Just like other Christmas-themed bars like Miracle Toronto, you can sip on festive cocktails in a festive glass.

The Thirsty Elf will be serving their signature festive-themed drinks made by Fairmont's director of mixology Rus Yessenov in ornaments and other festive glassware.

Don't forget to dress for the occasion so make sure to grab your favourite ugly Christmas sweater before heading out to the festive bar.

The pop-up opens today and will be operating Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. until Dec. 18.