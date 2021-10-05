Toronto is getting a horror-themed bar this month

A horror-themed bar is popping up in Toronto. Black Lagoon is a collaboration between Kelsey Ramage, who ran Toronto cocktail bar Supernova Ballroom and Chicago hospitality vet Erin Hayes.

They borrowed the concept from a 2019 pop-up they organized at a bar called Dungeon in New Orleans.

"When the pop-up went really well we both realized this concept had the legs to be a lot bigger," Ramage tells blogTO.

"We were going to launch in 2020, of course that wasn't possible so we sunk our time over the pandemic into planning this one, and plan to do even more cities next year."

The Toronto event should come complete with nightly performances, a "mysterious" back room and "creep shows" along with creepy cocktails.

Expect to walk into "an apothecary-style witch's lair in the entrance, past the bar towards the coffin room and out on the graveyard patio," says Ramage.

There will be tables in each area where you can sit and drink a cocktail, take photos of the space and get into the spooky season spirit.

When it comes to the atmosphere, you can also expect skulls, coffins, creeping vines and audio playing the creepy scratching of scuttling rats.

Cocktails will come in custom glassware, like the Eye for an Eye with Lot 40 Whiskey, house plum and burdock liqueur, Italian bitters and vermouth, or the Hexes for Your Exes made with Teeling whiskey, melon, pineapple and fizz. Prices will run around $14 to $16.

You'll also be able to purchase custom glassware and limited edition merch from an on-site "Little Shop of Horrors" or online.

A dollar from each drink sold goes towards LGBTQ+ youth charity Friends of Ruby, a portion of donations matched by Sombra Mezcal.

You're going to want to pull out your pointiest hat, also, as those dressed to kill will get in free. Party poopers have to pay $20 to enter wearing regular clothes.

A waitlist for the pop-up opens on Oct. 14 right at 4:30 p.m., and you'll need proof of vaccination plus valid ID to enter. There are no tickets or additional advance reservations.

Black Lagoon will be popping up at Station at 866 Bloor St. W. every night from Oct. 14 to 31, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you love it this year, just wait until 2022: they're planning to expand to six cities in North America, coming out with a new menu and set of glassware each year.