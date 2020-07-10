Toronto's bar for low-waste cocktails has shut down after less than a year

One of Toronto's most innovative bars for low-waste cocktails has sadly shut its doors less than a year after opening.

Of course, Supernova Ballroom never could have predicted COVID-19. The newly opened bar was one of the most original in the city, located in a high-ceilinged old Financial District building with a giant chandelier, serving sustainable cocktails and funky nibbles.

Supernova Ballroom wrote a farewell letter dated July 3 posted to their website, and also posted the news on their Instagram.

"We are heartbroken to be writing today that Supernova Ballroom will not be reopening at 330 Bay St, Toronto," it reads. "We are closing as a direct result of the global Coronavirus pandemic that has changed every fibre of all our lives."

Factors cited as contributing the closure of Supernova Ballroom include collecting most of their revenue from large events, work from home orders issued until the end of the year for most of their Financial District neighbourhood, and being a new, semi-permanent venue with no street frontage.

The letter says they "will be keeping Supernova alive" and that "in the new year will come a 2.0 with our same ethos & love of a good time, but with a different feel."

It continues, "Our parties and big love vibes just can't exist in the current state of the industry and we simply don't want to lose that part of Supernova's heart. Our home delivered cocktail service, Dolly Trolley Drinks, of course remains open & continues to deliver cups of ambition for those in isolation."

The letter goes on to thank their staff, providers and their landlord, Dream, among others.

"We are alive, healthy & incredibly thankful to be walking away with our heads up, venue accounts paid in full, safe in the knowledge we'll live to fight another day," the letter ends. "RIP Supernova Ballroom."