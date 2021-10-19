Toronto is getting a Christmas-themed bar next month

The winter holidays are quickly approaching and that means the return of a ton of holiday favourites such as checking out Christmas lights, going sledding, and sipping on holiday-themed drinks.

This year, Toronto will be getting a Christmas-themed bar with a ton of festive-themed drinks that will surely put you in the holiday spirit.

Miracle Toronto will be returning to the city this year alongside their tropical-themed sister, Sippin' Santa.

From twinkly lights to candy canes, it'll feel like you're in Santa's Village with all the festive decor.

The menu will feature favourites such as the Jingle Balls Nog that you can sip on in a festive glass and a new festive drink named Elfing Around.

Before you leave, make sure to check out their at-home cocktail kits and decor that you can buy so you can take the party home with you.

Don't forget to dress for the occasion and wear your best ugly Christmas sweater.

Miracle Toronto will be located at 875 Bloor Street and Sippin' Santa located at 866 Bloor Street. Both pop-up bars aren't far from each other so once you've had your fair share of Santa's Village, you can pop over to Sippin Santa for some tropical-themed holiday drinks.

The pop-up bars will run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 26.