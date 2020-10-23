Toronto's Christmas-themed bar is coming back this holiday season

Toronto's pop-up Christmas bar has announced they're making a comeback for 2020 with some holiday cheer, pandemic-style.

Miracle Toronto, the global franchise of yule-themed pop-ups, is returning for another year of twerking Santas, baubles and booze.

Unlike last year's version on Ossington, or the inaugural year on Queen Street, Miracle Toronto 2020 will take place somewhere outside with social distancing measures in place.

The location has yet to be announced, but it will definitely be decked out with over-the-top decor. Hopefully, the giant hugging bear will make a reappearance.

The Toronto franchise is run by the folks behind Civil Liberties, meaning the menu will undoubtedly comprise of the usual boozy Christmas cocktails.

As with previous years, one dollar of every drink will be donated to Nellie's Women's Shelter.

Miracle Toronto runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26.