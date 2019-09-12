Toronto is getting a Christmas themed bar this holiday season

A Christmas-themed bar is coming to Toronto later this year. As sad as the end of summer might be to some, at least we have one thing to look forward to this winter: the return of Miracle, Toronto's bar that is all about celebrating the Christmas holiday.

Wear your ugliest Christmas sweaters and imbibe on ultra boozy, holiday-inspired drinks at this annual pop-up, which takes place in cities around the world.

Toronto's version is run by the folks behind cocktail bar Civil Liberties, and this year's event, Miracle on Ossington, has moved from the upstairs hideaway by Osgoode station to Civil Liberties at 146 Ossington Ave.

If it's anything like last year's pop up, expect the bar to be totally transformed with half-a-mile's-worth of wrapping paper and a ton of twinkle lights.

They might even bring back the giant hugging bear, or at the very least, put the twerking Santa (a personal favourite) back on our wishlist.

This year's Miracle runs from November 25 to December 26—but keep in mind the venue will be closed on December 4 and 17.

From Mondays to Fridays, the bar will be run between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. On weekends, it opens earlier, at 2 a.m. Seats are grabbed at a first come, first served basis, but rezos are available for groups between 15 and 25 people.