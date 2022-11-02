Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
thirsty elf fairmont royal york

Christmas-themed bar The Thirsty Elf is coming back to Toronto for the holidays

Now that spooky season is over, it's time to deck the halls and get into the holiday spirit and what better way than to head to a Christmas-themed bar in Toronto?

The Thirsty Elf is back at the Fairmont Royal York for its annual event full of twinkly lights and festive decor that will make you feel like you've been transported to Santa's Village.

Throw on your best Christmas sweater and sip on some themed holiday drinks in festive ornaments and cups that will for sure get you into the festive spirit.

Don't forget to take photos of all the kitschy decor before you head out.

No reservations are needed as it's walk-in only. There's a one-hour seating time limit as well.

The festive pop-up bar opens on November 16 and will be operating on Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. until December 17.

Nick Wons via Fairmont Royal York
