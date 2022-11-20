Toronto is getting a massive lights festival with glowing lanterns this week

Cavalcade of Lights is returning to Toronto this week and there's no better way to celebrate the winter holidays than to check out this lights festival.

The annual lights festival is set to kick off the holiday season with a ton of activities, light displays and festive decor, including a 55-foot tall Christmas tree decorated with more than 300,000 lights and 500 ornaments.

The theme for this year's festival is inspired by light festivals and cultural celebrations with massive displays centred around light, lanterns and fire.

Activities at Cavalcade of Lights

Just like last year, there will be activities on the skating rink as well as on the grounds of Nathan Phillips Square.

There will be live music performances, dance performances by African and Indigenous artists, interactive installations, lunar lanterns and of course thousands of lights.

There will also be skating performances by Toronto's Trinity Synchronized skating team and Olympic gold medalist Gabrielle Daleman.

Although previous years had them, there won't be any fireworks this year to help celebrate the event.

Remember to dress warmly for the weather as this is an outdoor event.

When and where

Cavalcade of Lights is set to return to Nathan Phillips Square at 100 Queen Street West on November 26 through January 7.

There will be activities all day on November 26 from 3:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. with the tree and square lighting ceremony set to start at 8:30 p.m.