Toronto is getting a synchronized fireworks show along the waterfront for NYE

New Year's Eve 2023 is just around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate the end of the year than by watching a huge fireworks show. The annual fireworks celebration in Toronto will be back to ring in the new year.

Mayor John Tory announced that the City of Toronto will put on a massive fireworks show across the city's waterfront in two different locations.

#CityOfTO to ring in 2023 with waterfront fireworks



News release: https://t.co/tC9KxKw97z @culture_to — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 13, 2022

On New Year's Eve, there will be two synchronized 15-minute fireworks displays launched across the downtown waterfront. The shows will be viewable anywhere along the waterfront.

Just like last year, there won't be any celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square but you can check out Cavalcade of Lights or go skating before heading down to the waterfront.

If you don't want to stand in the cold, there will be a live stream of the fireworks display that will be set to a soundtrack of both Canadian and International artists on the City's CultureTO Youtube channel.

Don't forget to dress appropriately for the weather before heading down to the waterfront to check out the fireworks at midnight.