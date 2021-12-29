Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fireworks toronto new years eve

Here's what is going on with New Year's Eve fireworks in Toronto to ring in 2022

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and everyone is wondering what's going on with the big fireworks show planned to ring in 2022. But there's no need to worry because the celebration will go on, even after new public health restrictions have been put in place.

It was announced earlier this month that the fireworks would take place along Toronto's waterfront instead of the traditional Nathan Phillips Square location (known for crowds) to ring in 2022.

The celebration will feature a livestream with pre-recorded performances by local artists at iconic Toronto locations and music venues.

You can watch the musical performances from the comfort and warmth of your home instead of freezing outside of City Hall. The celebration's lineup features Walk Off The Earth, Andy Kim, and Dwayne Gretzky, all performing at different venues.

After the performances leading up to the final countdown, there will be a massive 10-minute fireworks display launching from points across Toronto's waterfront at midnight. From Scarborough to Etobicoke, the fireworks can be seen anywhere across the city that has views of Lake Ontario.

The New Year's Eve livestream starts at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 on the City's Youtube channel.

Duncan Rawlinson

