Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fireworks new years eve

Toronto is getting a massive fireworks show for New Year's Eve

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is getting fireworks for New Years Eve in 2021.

Now that the year is wrapping up it's time to start thinking of ways to ring in 2022. From house parties to going to one of the many parties held at Toronto bars and nightclubs, there are a ton of traditional ways in the city to ring in the new year.

If you haven't made any plans yet, the city has got you covered. 

It was just announced that the annual fireworks show will be back in Toronto to ring in 2022. Unlike previous years, the fireworks display will be held at the waterfront instead of Nathan Phillips Square.

The event will be a 10-minute display of fireworks that will be launching simultaneously at midnight across Toronto's waterfront, which can be seen anywhere across the city that has views of Lake Ontario.

The city will also be hosting a live stream from the CN Tower with a mix of live and pre-recorded performances by local artists from Toronto music and performing arts venues.

The broadcast will be available on the City's Youtube channel. The artist lineup will be announced at a later date this month.

Lead photo by

ashtonekenko

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto is getting a massive fireworks show for New Year's Eve

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a winter solstice celebration with campfires and holiday drinks

Toronto just got a candy cane forest with a magical light tunnel

Toronto is getting a huge nighttime street festival for the winter solstice

You can celebrate New Year's Eve at the top of the CN Tower this year

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend