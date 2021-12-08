Toronto is getting a massive fireworks show for New Year's Eve

Toronto is getting fireworks for New Years Eve in 2021.

Now that the year is wrapping up it's time to start thinking of ways to ring in 2022. From house parties to going to one of the many parties held at Toronto bars and nightclubs, there are a ton of traditional ways in the city to ring in the new year.

If you haven't made any plans yet, the city has got you covered.

It was just announced that the annual fireworks show will be back in Toronto to ring in 2022. Unlike previous years, the fireworks display will be held at the waterfront instead of Nathan Phillips Square.

The event will be a 10-minute display of fireworks that will be launching simultaneously at midnight across Toronto's waterfront, which can be seen anywhere across the city that has views of Lake Ontario.

The city will also be hosting a live stream from the CN Tower with a mix of live and pre-recorded performances by local artists from Toronto music and performing arts venues.

The broadcast will be available on the City's Youtube channel. The artist lineup will be announced at a later date this month.