People will be taking their pants off on a Toronto skating rink this month

It's time to sharpen your skates because skating season is in full swing now that outdoor rinks are open across Toronto.

If you're looking for a skating trail in a unique setting, then make sure to head under the Gardiner Expressway as The Bentway's skating trail is opening later this month.

Winter at The Bentway is back for the winter season. The trail has been a popular skating spot since it first opened in 2018.

Lace up your skates and skate around the 220-meter figure-eight trail under the highway.

If you need a break from all that gliding on ice, you can warm up with a hot chocolate or other treats available at the bar.

Need to brush up on your skills? Free lessons will run on Tuesdays from January 10 through February 14. Registration is required for lessons.

Don't worry about skates if you don't have your own as The Bentway offers rentals for $10. On Friday nights starting January 13, you can rent skates for free from 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

As well as free skate rentals, the skate trail will also be handing out free cups of hot chocolate every Monday starting January 9 from 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

Back again this year is the annual Polar Bear Skate. If you're brave enough, strip down to your underwear or a bathing suit as you skate the trail.

The annual event is both a clothing drive and a wild way to end the year. The Polar Bear Skate is on December 31 from 12:00 p.m. through 2:00 p.m. Registration is required for the event.

Winter at The Bentway is open daily from December 17 through February 20.